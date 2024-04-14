United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,801. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.57.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
