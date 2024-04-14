Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Update

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 271,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Univest Financial Price Performance

UVSP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. 87,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,395,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,599,000 after purchasing an additional 255,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 186.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 214,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 115,243 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

