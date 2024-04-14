Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 197,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut Urban One from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Urban One stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Urban One has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.56.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
