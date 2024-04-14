Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 197,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Urban One from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UONEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban One by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Urban One has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

