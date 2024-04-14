VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) versus Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Critical Survey

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Allied Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $455.07 million 1.59 $60.35 million $0.56 12.52 Allied Resources $560,000.00 1.39 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 13.26% 14.34% 7.94% Allied Resources 13.53% 1.60% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Allied Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Allied Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

