Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $175.60. 800,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,155. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

