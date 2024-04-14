Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Holdings Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 197,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

