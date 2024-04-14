Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VDE opened at $134.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

