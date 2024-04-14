Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $8,926,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.15. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

