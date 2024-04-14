Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

