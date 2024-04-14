Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $122,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $234.49 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

