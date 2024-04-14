Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.12. The company had a trading volume of 373,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $141.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.