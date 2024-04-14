Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Bray Capital Advisors’ Largest Position

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

