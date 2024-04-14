Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VB traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.95. The company had a trading volume of 527,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

