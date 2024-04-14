Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VOO traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.74. The stock has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

