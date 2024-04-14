Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 12,479,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,952. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.