Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lessened by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

