Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,300 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 786,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.35. 229,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,361. The company has a market capitalization of $195.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

