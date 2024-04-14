Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 48.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,440,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 563,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.62. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.49 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

