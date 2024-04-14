Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $24.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,936,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,924,000 after buying an additional 182,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veritex by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,046,000 after purchasing an additional 229,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veritex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

