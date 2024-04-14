Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.77 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $16,073.22 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,175.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.00758887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00121374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00185067 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00041470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00105073 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,158,197 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

