Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Update

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,449. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,608,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 835,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.