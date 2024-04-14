VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBND. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UBND traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,618. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0884 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

