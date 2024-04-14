Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. 178,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,533. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

