Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Shares of YINN stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,986,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,097. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $339.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

