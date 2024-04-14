Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.29. 18,231,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,013,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.