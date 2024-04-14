Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,966.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSEARCA FAS traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $113.08.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

