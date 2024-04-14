Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Porch Group worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $102,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Price Performance

PRCH traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,783. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.16.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Porch Group

Porch Group Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.