Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 616.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at $368,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EWG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.25. 2,065,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

