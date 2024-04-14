VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

VinFast Auto Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 3,193,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,396. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth $264,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

See Also

