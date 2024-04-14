VinFast Auto’s (VFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VFS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. On average, analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

