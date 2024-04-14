Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of VIRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 372,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

