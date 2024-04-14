Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of VIRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 372,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.42.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
