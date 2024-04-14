Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Virpax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 9,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,239. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.