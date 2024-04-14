Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.36. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 321,688 shares.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 3,073.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

