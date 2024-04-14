Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.36. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 321,688 shares.
Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 3,073.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vistagen Therapeutics
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
