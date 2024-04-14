Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vitru Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU remained flat at $13.90 during midday trading on Friday. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $468.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Vitru will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vitru

Vitru Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vitru by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

Featured Articles

