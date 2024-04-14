Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Vitru Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTRU remained flat at $13.90 during midday trading on Friday. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $468.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Vitru will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.
