Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 86,779 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of Accenture worth $195,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 225,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $13,299,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.55 and its 200-day moving average is $341.81. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

