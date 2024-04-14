Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 201,386 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,386 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $150,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 808.9% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,722,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

