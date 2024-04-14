Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 735,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,495,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.30% of Veralto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.37. 1,299,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,091. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

