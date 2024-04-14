Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $74,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,562,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,804. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

