Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $84,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,109,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,098. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

