Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $117.43 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of ANSYS worth $117,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ANSYS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after buying an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ANSYS by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $334.20. 658,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.55 and a 200-day moving average of $319.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

