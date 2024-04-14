Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $78.45 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 1.31% of MasTec worth $78,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 927,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

