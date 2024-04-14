Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $92 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.16% of Ecolab worth $91,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.69. 1,134,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,588. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.57.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

