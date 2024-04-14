Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 1.17% of Trip.com Group worth $272,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.