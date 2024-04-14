Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 88,192 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 463,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,192 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,216,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

