Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 109,506 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,506 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.48% of American Water Works worth $122,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.57. 1,072,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.