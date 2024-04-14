Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 13,692 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $94,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,234,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,658,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

