Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Up 44.2% in March

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

VYGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

VYGR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 565,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

