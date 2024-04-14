Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Vuzix worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vuzix from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Vuzix stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 980,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

