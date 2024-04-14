VVS Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $190.95 million and $2.80 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,504,242,373,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,022,315,467,447 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

