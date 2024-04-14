Wanchain Price Reaches $0.26 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 30% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.72 million and $4.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,867,606 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

